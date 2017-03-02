27°
Man's charge upgraded to murder over fatal crash

Hamish Broome
Mitchell Crawley
and | 2nd Mar 2017 8:43 AM
Edward Kenneth Lord is facing court after the suspicious death of his wife Michelle Lord. The car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.
Edward Kenneth Lord is facing court after the suspicious death of his wife Michelle Lord. The car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015. NSW Police

EDWARD Kenneth Lord will appear in Byron Bay Local Court today over the death of his wife.

Lord, from Bonogin in the Gold Coast Hinterland, was extradicted from Queensland on Wednesday

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed on Wednesday a man would be charged in relation to an October 2015 incident.

"Tweed Heads detectives travelled to Southport court today (Wednesday) for an extradition hearing in relation to a 52-year-old male person," he said.

"He was subsequently released into the custody of New South Wales police to be extradited to New South Wales, and that's in relation to the murder of his wife back in October 2015.

"A man had previously been charged with negligent driving causing death in April of 2016 and he will now be charged with murder in relation to that matter."

Lord was driving when the car he and his wife, Michele Lee Lord, were in, crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court edward kenneth lord fatal michelle lee lord murder northern rivers crime tweed river crash

Man's charge upgraded to murder over fatal crash

POLICE accuse man of murdering his wife in Tweed River car crash.

