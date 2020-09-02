A 34-year-old man has been charged over the alleged theft of more than 1000 bottles of hand sanitiser and face masks valued at $7000 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The man will front court later this month, accused of stealing the products from a factory at Prospect, in Sydney's west.

Police said the man allegedly broke into a business on Rowood Rd just before 2pm Tuesday before allegedly using a forklift to load two pallets of boxes into a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The pallets contained 1350 bottles of sanitiser and face masks valued at $7000.

Later that afternoon officers searched a home in Challenger Way, Cranebrook, where they found the products in a garage.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Penrith Police Station. He was charged with break and enter, and owner not disclosing identity of driver.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Penrith Local Court on September 21.

Originally published as Man's greedy sanitiser swipe: cops