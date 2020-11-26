Menu
NCA NewsWire
Man’s hilarious panic move when sprung

by Kathryn Bermingham
26th Nov 2020 7:03 PM

A man allegedly caught snooping around a building site is accused of trying to pretend he was a statue when police arrived at the scene.

Patrols were called to the site at South Plympton, south of the Adelaide CBD, just before 3.30am Thursday morning, after a security company reported a person walking around inside with a torch.

When officers arrived, they cordoned off the area and called in a police dog patrol.

"PD Judge and his handler searched the site, locating a man inside one of the apartments pretending to be a statue," SA Police said.

The man, a 29-year-old from Seaton, was arrested and charged with being unlawfully on premises.

Checks revealed he had an outstanding court warrant, and he was refused police bail.

He fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court later on Thursday morning, and was again refused release.

The man will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in December.

Originally published as Man's hilarious panic move when sprung

