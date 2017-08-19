Man's leg broken in 4WD hit and run

Police are searching for the driver of a green four-wheel drive after a hit and run in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Queensland Police Service

POLICE are searching for the driver of a green four-wheel drive after a hit and run in Surfers Paradise in the early hours of this morning.

A 43-year-old was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital with a fractured leg after being struck by the car on Trickett St just before 5.30am.

The man was on the footpath when he was hit.

Police have released a CCTV photo of the car.

The car is described as a green four-wheel drive with registration plates 011 BXZ.

The four-wheel drive also has a cargo cage on top of the car.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.