Man divides internet with this photo

A man took to Reddit to ask users if they too have their cereal with water.

A man has "disgusted" a lot of people after he revealed the unusual way he eats his cereal.

Instead of milk, he drowns his cereal in water.

He was hoping people would back his preference after revealing his friends couldn't understand his theory.

And so he took the debate online, posting a photo and video footage to Reddit of what looked to be a bowl of Cheerios saturated in water.

In just two days it has got nearly 6000 comments and more than 67,000 likes.

"I am a true believer that cereal with water is better," he said alongside the post.

"The taste of milk conflicts with the taste of cereal, whereas water does not."

The unnamed man admitted his friends "crucified" him over his preference.

"So for this reason I am coming here in search of others who share my beliefs of water being better than milk."

He went on to say while it still gets the same texture, "water does not ruin the taste of cereal".

Sadly, the man didn't get the response he was hoping for, with one person serving him a direct "You disgust me" comment.

"UGH SICK. Why would you say that," said another.

"Can you post a video of you eating cereal with water, I just don't believe this."

"I'm shaking and crying rn."

In short … no.

The man said, for those asking, he poured his cereal first, then water.

He also added a video link of him eating the unpopular combination.

"I'm scared. Edit: I have been violently vomiting for the past hour after watching that," a woman said after viewing the footage.

However, his post wasn't all that disgusting to some.

It managed to encourage other cereal-water lovers to come forward, with one even sharing a video enjoying the same combination.

And really enjoying it. That person also copped flak.

"Not OP, but I do this too. Never thought I'd see someone else mention it, judging by how people react," a hopeful man said.

"But I use tap water usually (filtered if it's a bleh water area), and honey bunches of oats is great with a restrained amount of water. Grape Nuts is terrific soaked with it.

"And Chex is best all around!"

But he was treated the same way.

"You legitimately disgust me."

"This has to be, by far, the most unpopular opinion in the world. You're not human."

Others looked to try find the humour in it.

"I don't think I could watch it, I will need third party confirmation. There's some dark sh*t I've seen on the internet, but this crosses a line."

Safe to say not many people will be rushing to eat cereal with water.