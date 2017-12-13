Menu
MAP: Christmas lights aplenty despite lack of town trees

FESTIVE: Natasha Umstad, 14, helped her family put up their Christmas lights at their Stradbroke Dr home in Tweed Heads South.
FESTIVE: Natasha Umstad, 14, helped her family put up their Christmas lights at their Stradbroke Dr home in Tweed Heads South.
Liana Turner
IT MIGHT be a habit in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as excitement around Santa's impending visit sees your little ones burst with anticipation.

For some families, it's a good excuse to walk off some of that festive indulgence.

But there's no doubt the journey to check out Christmas lights across the region is something many delight in each December.

To make your hunt for the best lights easier, we've compiled a map of reader-submitted suggestions on the best spots to see Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, the Tweed's various CBDs are looking much less festive than usual, as trees which were destroyed in the March floods have not yet been replaced.

A Tweed Shire Council spokesman said they were working with the Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber to establish a Christmas tree sculpture for future years.

The council is also working with the Tweed Heads and Kingscliff chambers of commerce to agree on festive options for next year.

For Kingscliff, this might include decorating a Norfolk pine at the centre of the new Central Park.

Tweed Heads Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said he was "disappointed” they wouldn't have a tree this year and said the lack of decorations made the town look "pretty average”.

Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said while the loss of the trees was a shame, the ongoing works on Central Park complicated matters.

But with visitors already flowing into Kingscliff, he expected a good Christmas for the town's businesses, tree or no tree.

See the 2017 Christmas Lights Map below or check out the interactive map here.

The Tweed and Gold Coast Christmas Lights Map 2017.
The Tweed and Gold Coast Christmas Lights Map 2017.

Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast:　

Banora Point

  • Covent Gardens Way
  • Orchard Pl
  • Toolona Ave

Bilambil Heights

  • Simpson Dr

Burleigh Waters

  • 98 Dipper Dr
  • 104 Dipper Dr
  • 16 Dabchick Dr

Coombabah

  • 16 Taupo Ct

Cudgen

  • Crescent St

Currumbin

  • 34 Currumbin Creek Rd
  • 12 Raleigh Tce

Gilston

  • 14 Worley Dr
  • 15 Worley Dr

Helensvale

  • 173 Monterey Keys Dr

Kingscliff

    • Yale St

Mermaid Waters

    • 85 Oceanic Dr

Molendinar

  • 5 Mintwood Pl

Murwillumbah

  • 8 Central Pde

Nerang

  • 28 Riverpark Dr

Ormeau

  • 1 Pindar Ave

Oxenford

  • 20 Maidenhead Ct

Pacific Pines

  • 4 Beaumont Cres
  • 58 Salvado Dr
  • 70 Salvado Dr
  • 2/21 McRae Cct

Palm Beach

    • Sarawak Ave

Pottsville

    • 26 Buckingham St
    • Woodfull Cres

Robina

    • 12 Beauty Point Dr
    • 3 Merion Ct
    • 3 Rigel Ct

Southport

  • 70 Melinda St

Terranora

  • Deakin Dr

Tweed Heads

  • Companion Way, Tweed Heads
  • Burgundy Crt, Vintage Lakes, Tweed Heads South
  • Stradbroke Dr, Tweed Heads South

Upper Coomera

  • 8 Shelduck Dt
  • 26 Jagera Dr
  • 4 Morgan Ct
  • 2 Conestoga Way
  • 31 Mada Dr
  • 52 Forest Oak Dr
  • 26 Forest Oak Dr

Tweed Daily News
