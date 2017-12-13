MAP: Christmas lights aplenty despite lack of town trees

FESTIVE: Natasha Umstad, 14, helped her family put up their Christmas lights at their Stradbroke Dr home in Tweed Heads South.

FESTIVE: Natasha Umstad, 14, helped her family put up their Christmas lights at their Stradbroke Dr home in Tweed Heads South. Aisling Brennan

IT MIGHT be a habit in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as excitement around Santa's impending visit sees your little ones burst with anticipation.

For some families, it's a good excuse to walk off some of that festive indulgence.

But there's no doubt the journey to check out Christmas lights across the region is something many delight in each December.

To make your hunt for the best lights easier, we've compiled a map of reader-submitted suggestions on the best spots to see Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, the Tweed's various CBDs are looking much less festive than usual, as trees which were destroyed in the March floods have not yet been replaced.

A Tweed Shire Council spokesman said they were working with the Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber to establish a Christmas tree sculpture for future years.

The council is also working with the Tweed Heads and Kingscliff chambers of commerce to agree on festive options for next year.

For Kingscliff, this might include decorating a Norfolk pine at the centre of the new Central Park.

Tweed Heads Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said he was "disappointed” they wouldn't have a tree this year and said the lack of decorations made the town look "pretty average”.

Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said while the loss of the trees was a shame, the ongoing works on Central Park complicated matters.

But with visitors already flowing into Kingscliff, he expected a good Christmas for the town's businesses, tree or no tree.

See the 2017 Christmas Lights Map below or check out the interactive map here.

The Tweed and Gold Coast Christmas Lights Map 2017. Tweed Daily News

Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast:

Banora Point

Covent Gardens Way

Orchard Pl

Toolona Ave

Bilambil Heights

Simpson Dr

Burleigh Waters

98 Dipper Dr

104 Dipper Dr

16 Dabchick Dr

Coombabah

16 Taupo Ct

Cudgen

Crescent St

Currumbin

34 Currumbin Creek Rd

12 Raleigh Tce

Gilston

14 Worley Dr

15 Worley Dr

Helensvale

173 Monterey Keys Dr

Kingscliff

Yale St





Mermaid Waters

85 Oceanic Dr





Molendinar

5 Mintwood Pl

Murwillumbah

8 Central Pde

Nerang

28 Riverpark Dr

Ormeau

1 Pindar Ave

Oxenford

20 Maidenhead Ct

Pacific Pines

4 Beaumont Cres

58 Salvado Dr

70 Salvado Dr

2/21 McRae Cct

Palm Beach

Sarawak Ave





Pottsville

26 Buckingham St Woodfull Cres





Robina

12 Beauty Point Dr 3 Merion Ct 3 Rigel Ct





Southport

70 Melinda St

Terranora

Deakin Dr

Tweed Heads

Companion Way, Tweed Heads

Burgundy Crt, Vintage Lakes, Tweed Heads South

Stradbroke Dr, Tweed Heads South

Upper Coomera