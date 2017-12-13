MAP: Christmas lights aplenty despite lack of town trees

IT MIGHT be a habit in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as excitement around Santa's impending visit sees your little ones burst with anticipation.
For some families, it's a good excuse to walk off some of that festive indulgence.
But there's no doubt the journey to check out Christmas lights across the region is something many delight in each December.
To make your hunt for the best lights easier, we've compiled a map of reader-submitted suggestions on the best spots to see Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast.
Meanwhile, the Tweed's various CBDs are looking much less festive than usual, as trees which were destroyed in the March floods have not yet been replaced.
A Tweed Shire Council spokesman said they were working with the Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber to establish a Christmas tree sculpture for future years.
The council is also working with the Tweed Heads and Kingscliff chambers of commerce to agree on festive options for next year.
For Kingscliff, this might include decorating a Norfolk pine at the centre of the new Central Park.
Tweed Heads Chamber of Commerce president Warren Polglase said he was "disappointed” they wouldn't have a tree this year and said the lack of decorations made the town look "pretty average”.
Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said while the loss of the trees was a shame, the ongoing works on Central Park complicated matters.
But with visitors already flowing into Kingscliff, he expected a good Christmas for the town's businesses, tree or no tree.
See the 2017 Christmas Lights Map below or check out the interactive map here.
Christmas lights on the Tweed and Gold Coast:
Banora Point
- Covent Gardens Way
- Orchard Pl
- Toolona Ave
Bilambil Heights
- Simpson Dr
Burleigh Waters
- 98 Dipper Dr
- 104 Dipper Dr
- 16 Dabchick Dr
Coombabah
- 16 Taupo Ct
Cudgen
- Crescent St
Currumbin
- 34 Currumbin Creek Rd
- 12 Raleigh Tce
Gilston
- 14 Worley Dr
- 15 Worley Dr
Helensvale
- 173 Monterey Keys Dr
Kingscliff
- Yale St
-
Mermaid Waters
- 85 Oceanic Dr
-
Molendinar
- 5 Mintwood Pl
Murwillumbah
- 8 Central Pde
Nerang
- 28 Riverpark Dr
Ormeau
- 1 Pindar Ave
Oxenford
- 20 Maidenhead Ct
Pacific Pines
- 4 Beaumont Cres
- 58 Salvado Dr
- 70 Salvado Dr
- 2/21 McRae Cct
Palm Beach
- Sarawak Ave
-
Pottsville
- 26 Buckingham St
- Woodfull Cres
-
Robina
- 12 Beauty Point Dr
- 3 Merion Ct
- 3 Rigel Ct
-
Southport
- 70 Melinda St
Terranora
- Deakin Dr
Tweed Heads
- Companion Way, Tweed Heads
- Burgundy Crt, Vintage Lakes, Tweed Heads South
- Stradbroke Dr, Tweed Heads South
Upper Coomera
- 8 Shelduck Dt
- 26 Jagera Dr
- 4 Morgan Ct
- 2 Conestoga Way
- 31 Mada Dr
- 52 Forest Oak Dr
- 26 Forest Oak Dr