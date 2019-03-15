Map to help dog owners on their day out

COUNCIL has unveiled a new web map for residents who want to take their pets into safe, outdoor areas.

The new online map will show dog owners where they can have their dog on a leash, where they are prohibited and other regulations associated with taking the family pet out.

Council's Tracey Stinson, said while these zones had been in place for some time, dog owners were often confused or unaware about the location of the zones and where they started and finished.

"We know many people get great pleasure from taking their dogs to the beach for exercise and letting them run and socialise with other dogs,” Ms Stinson said.

"It's equally important to make sure that we're looking after wildlife that live in this environment, including threatened shore birds such as the Beach Stone-curlew and sea turtles.

"Dogs need protection too and staying out of the dunes keeps your dog safe from snakes and other threats like ticks, as well as protecting the environment.

"We're in the process of reviewing and updating our signage to make sure it's clear where the zones are and where they start and finish.”

To view the dog owners online mapping tool, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/dogs and click on the link 'Where can I walk my dog'.