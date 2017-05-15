Mapping the storm at the SES

INSIDE the heart of the SES hub at Murwillumbah pumps an incredible wealth of knowledge.

While most of the unit's volunteers venture out into the storm to help those in distress, a small group is tucked away inside the centre, collecting much-needed data.

Collated in the past by dedicated residents venturing out into the storm to read gauges across the catchment, these days it is electronically relayed to the SES HQ.

It is then carefully plotted by hand into an old maths school plotter, following in the tradition set by retired Murwillumbah High science teacher Stanley Hitchins, who began the detailed graphed records in February 1961, adding to flood information collated by the town dating back to January 1887.

Today, Mr Hitchins' legacy is continued by two younger but also retired Murwillumbah High teachers in Lloyd Martin and Richard Allen, who still plot their graphs in the original book before transferring it onto computer, collating what is believed to be the most comprehensive flood data in the country.

"We have details half-hour by half-hour for 136 floods," Mr Allen said.

During the latest flood, they began plotting their graphs at 7.30am on Thursday, March 30.

"By 10am we rang the BOM (Bureah of Meteorology) and told them they needed to update their site," Mr Allen said.

"They were predicting much less than we were predicting. We knew (a big flood) was coming, but we didn't have any inkling just how big."

What eventuated over the next 24 hours, as ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie hovered above the Tweed's upper catchment area, was a record flood, with the river peaking at Uki at 12.91m (1.51m higher than the 1974 record) and 6.25m at M'bah (0.21m above 1954 record).