Maps trigger swift change after barrage of farmer flak

The trigger maps have been updated after the State Government came under fire for flawed updates. Contributed

THE State Government's trigger mapping mess has received a clean-up after copping a barrage of flak from farmers.

The flora and fauna protection mapping came under fire last week after townships such as Mount Perry and landmarks such as the Gabba and Suncorp Stadium were included in the map.

On Thursday about 35 per cent of the new mapping was removed from the "updated" map,with facilities removed from the protected areas.

Prominent Bundaberg lawyer Tom Marland took to his Facebook page "Food for thought and thought for food" to talk about the changes.

"After much political embarrassment, the Government quietly rolled back 35 per cent of the mapped areas excluding established infrastructure and farmed areas," Mr Marland said.

"I have, along with hundreds of landholders, provided submissions and given evidence at parliamentary inquiries on vegetation, resources and reef regulation. "We might as well have just been talking to our boots as the Bills were just waved through into legislation.

"It's amazing what common- sense outcomes can be achieved when a Government is placed under genuine political pressure and is forced to act in the face of their own obvious incompetence.

"But one has to wonder what due diligence and due process is overseeing our public service to even allow this lunacy to occur in the first place."

Earlier this week, Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said he'd been inundated by land owners worried they were going to lose thousands due to the maps.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the latest version of the maps were updated on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the updates were part of a regular reviews since 2014.

"The portion of Queensland mapped as a high-risk area on the trigger map has remained at less than 4 per cent of the state since the trigger maps were introduced by the previous government," he said.

Speaking before the updated maps were released, Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd described the mapping as a joke.

"Locations on the map marked with blue dots are classified as protected and no farming or grazing can take place," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Some producers have suddenly found that more than 90 per cent of their land is now covered with the blue dots.

"Land holders may request a high-risk area is removed, (but) a flora survey must be undertaken by qualified person, eg ecologist or botanist. This, of course, is at the land owner's expense.

"Land owners are already struggling with drought, electricity prices and the general cost of living; they don't need this on their books as well."

However, Minister for the Environment Leeanne Enoch hit back, saying the maps were originally brought in by the LNP in 2014.

"Since then the Palaszczuk Government has markedly improved that deeply flawed mapping," Ms Enoch said. "The latest update removed areas where no endangered, vulnerable or near-threatened plant species were identified and reduced the extent of high-risk areas in Queensland to 2.13 per cent, compared to the 4 per cent they originally covered under the LNP."