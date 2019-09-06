Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUTE: Zac Lyall Taylor is the second child to Chris and Courtney and little brother to Ryan. Born on February 14 at Roma Hospital, weighing 7lb 4oz. Proud parents say Zac is full of cheek and loves his tucker.
CUTE: Zac Lyall Taylor is the second child to Chris and Courtney and little brother to Ryan. Born on February 14 at Roma Hospital, weighing 7lb 4oz. Proud parents say Zac is full of cheek and loves his tucker. Courtney Fisher
Parenting

Couple welcomes rainbow baby to the world

lucy rutherford
by
5th Sep 2019 3:51 PM

BEAMING parents Andrew and Kate Smith say their beautiful rainbow baby was sent to them straight from heaven after being vetted by his big brother.

After their first-born son, Boaz Joel Smith, was stillborn in January 2018 at 41 weeks, Andrew and Kate's son, Isaiah Flynn Smith, who was welcomed to the world on August 20, has been a complete blessing.

Isaiah is one of the many bundles of joy who have made their entrance in the Maranoa so far this year.

Proud first time parents Robert and Marlene Webb say their son Larry has been a complete joy from day one since he was delivered at Roma Hospital on August 26.

Kennedy Therese Collins has been a cheeky, alert baby from the day she was born on May 5 St Vincent's Hospital, Toowoomba.

She has brought a huge amount of happiness into her little family, consisting of parents Hannah and Josh Collins and big sister Leana.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
babies maranoa new life

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    premium_icon Plea for family: Breadwinner husband killed in hit and run

    News Scott Rose died in a fatal hit-and-run in Tumbulgum on Monday

    Dragonboats hitting the water this weekend

    premium_icon Dragonboats hitting the water this weekend

    Water Sports THE Tweed River at Murwillumbah will be awash with colour, sound and action this...

    Councillors back farmers in rejecting plan

    premium_icon Councillors back farmers in rejecting plan

    Council News ‘Momentous’ is the word one Tweed farmer used to describe events at Thursday...