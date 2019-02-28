March provides hope for melanoma sufferers

Jenny Thulburn says she has mixed emotions ahead of this Sunday's Melanoma March.

THE spirit of the community is what drives Jenny Thulborn and husband Tony to host the Melanoma March every year.

Now in its fifth year, the Melanoma March will be held at Coolangatta this Sunday.

The annual event raises money for melanoma research as well as raising awareness of the disease.

Mrs Thulborn, who is a survivor of stage four melanoma, said the day brings out many emotions for herself and others suffering from the disease.

"There are moments of that of remembering people who I have met along the way who are no longer with us,” she said.

"It is an accumulation of emotions which are brought up during the day.”

Mrs Thulborn said the day provided hope for many sufferers, as they got to see the community support and effort towards raising money and awareness.

"All of the research and the awareness is super important,” she said.

"So many people think melanoma is just a skin cancer and you can get it cut out and it's fine.”

Registrations will open at 6.30am at The Strand, Coolangatta.