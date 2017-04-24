March to commemorate Anzac Day on the Tweed

ANZAC Day 2017, marks the 102nd anniversary of the landing of Anzac troops at Gallipoli, and marks 100 years since 1917, one of the darkest years for Aussie troops.
To commemorate Anzac Day, 10 services will be held across the Tweed, highlighted by an Anzac Day march from Jack Evans Boat Harbour, which is to be preceded by a Dawn Service and other formal activities.
Tweed Anzac Day order of events:
- Dawn Service: Assemble on the pathway behind Chris Cunningham Park at 5.45am. March off at 5.55am. Veterans who wish to be seated at the service are asked to form up at the front of the March. Service commences approximately 6am.
- Wreath of laying service: A short wreath laying service will be held in Queen Elizabeth Park Coolangatta at 6.30am.
- Twin Towns breakfast: Directly after Dawn Service, a breakfast will be available at Twin Towns. $10 per head. Tickets must be pre-purchased from the Sub-branch. No charge for any Service personnel in uniform.
- Tweed Heads and South Tweed Cemetery: Following Dawn Breakfast, a short service will be held at the Tweed Heads South Cemetery, followed by Tweed Heads Cemetery. A bus will be provided from Twin Towns' main entrance, departing at 8.15am.
- Main Service: Parade Marshals will be in attendance to direct all personnel. Assemble at Jack Evans Boat Harbour from 10am.
- Anzac Day Luncheon: A Luncheon will be held at Twin Towns for Tweed Heads & Coolangatta RSL Sub-branch members, carers and invited guests from 12pm to 3.30pm. Tickets MUST be pre-purchased from the RSL Sub-branch. Cost is $20 per person.
- Order of dress for Anzac Day: Members are requested to wear shirt with collar, slacks, shoes and medals. Coats optional. Dress code applies for the breakfast and after the March for patrons attending Twin Towns. Only suitably attired patrons will be admitted. Men: long pants or dress shorts, covered shoes and collared shirt. Women: smart, respectful attire, no shorts.