Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Margaret Fulton dies aged 94

by Ally Foster
24th Jul 2019 2:11 PM

Margaret Fulton, the woman heralded with shaping the early Australian food scene, has died at the age of 94.

Her granddaughter, Kate Gibbs, told delicious that her family was today mourning the loss of Ms Fulton.

In a statement to the publication, Ms Gibbs described her as a "treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother".

Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.
Margaret Fulton has died aged 94.

"They will release a statement in due course. Respect for their privacy at this time would be greatly appreciated," she said.

Ms Fulton was born in Scotland in 1924 and moved to Australia when she was three years old.

She is credited with shaping the food landscape of Australia as her time as a cooking "guru", writer, journalist, author and commentator.

She published a significant number of cookbooks and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her contributions to food writing and cookery.

Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.
Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.

 

cooking death editors picks margaret fulton seniors-news tribute

Top Stories

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Man wanted over aggravated break and enter

    Crime HAVE you seen him? Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on outstanding warrants who failed to appear in court.

    • 24th Jul 2019 2:32 PM
    How the kind act of a stranger led to a new business

    premium_icon How the kind act of a stranger led to a new business

    News An unknown Good Samaritan has inspired a new business on the coast.

    Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    premium_icon Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

    Politics The local MP raised the issue during question time at parliament

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Is your dog happy? Take the quiz to find out!

    Pets & Animals Guide Dogs Australia has released a Dog Happiness quiz