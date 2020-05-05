Menu
Margot Robbie’s simple self-isolation tips

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th May 2020 11:04 AM
QUEENSLAND actor Margot Robbie has revealed what steps she takes to stay mentally healthy during self-isolation.

The Dalby born actor has taken part in a jam packed celebrity line-up of stars who are offering coping strategies for the Child Mind Institute's #WeThriveInside campaign.

"Truth is, I just make a lot of lists," Robbie said on how she copes during self-isolation.

Margot Robbie looks after her mental health by “making a lot of lists” each day.
"I have lists for things I need to do that day, long term, short term, fun stuff, not fun stuff.

"It gets it out of my mind and on paper and if I don't get through my list that day I don't stress about it, I just pick up where I left off the next day.

"I think it is worth just to take a second to think about the things that do help put your mind at ease and give yourself the time to implement it into your day, and if you need help or resources go to childmind.org, and be kind to yourself."

During the campaign, a new video will be released each day featuring inspiring messages from celebrities sharing their personal struggles during COVID-19, and what they are doing to cope.

Stars joining Robbie for the cause include Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Andrew Garfield, Lena Dunham and more.

coronavirus covid-19 margot robbie mental health self isolation

