Margot’s ‘ridiculous’ bedroom habit

Margot Robbie has opened up her bizarre bedroom habit.

The I, Tonya star revealed on the Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg podcast that she still sleeps with a stuffed bunny.

When asked to name something that been very impressive, inspirational on her life, Robbie answered: "I'll say my bunny that I've had since I was born that I still sleep with every night."

Robbie said that the toy, which she named 'bunny' as a child, is "kind of filthy by this point".

"Maybe once a year when my mum comes to visit she'll give her (bunny) a bath and restitch her up wherever she's falling apart," she said on the podcast.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of her new movie, "Bombshell". Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Aussie star went on to reveal that her husband Tom Ackerley isn't exactly thrilled about having to share the bed with a bunny every night.

"He always throws bunny out of the bed," Robbie said. "He thinks it's obviously a tad ridiculous that I still sleep with bunny. Maybe he's a little jealous that bunny gets pride of place in the bed.

"He thinks I'm asleep and he'll throw bunny out of the bed and I get so cross with him. I'm like, 'Don't you throw her out!'"

On the podcast Robbie also told host Lynn Hirschberg about a secret spot she escapes to whenever the crazy world of showbiz gets a bit too much for her.

"I have this treehouse … I won't say where," the Suicide Squad star said.

Margot Robbie with husband Tom Ackerley. Picture: Instagram @alpha_meows

"If I ever need to get away I go to this treehouse. It's pretty high, it's pretty small. It's in the very middle of a country in Europe. It's super random."

The treehouse, which even has a bathroom, was discovered by her husband and Robbie said she spends a few days up there at a time.