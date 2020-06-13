Region's marine area top cop rewarded with highest honour

DURING Superintendent Stephen Hegarty's illustrious police career he has co-ordinated the emergency response and recovery during the Tathra bushfires and overseen the largest peacetime maritime operation undertaken in Sydney Harbour.

Last week, his work as the Marine Area Commander, which includes Tweed, was recognised when he was awarded an Australian Police Medal as part of the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours.

Supt Hegarty joined the NSW Police Force in 1989 and began his career in general duties at Auburn, Nowra and Ulladulla police stations.

In 2003, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant while working within the Highway Patrol Unit at Shoalhaven Local Area Command.

In that year he was also involved in the rescue of a fisherman, for which he received the Australian Bravery Award in recognition of extreme bravery and meritorious service.

Marine Area Commander Superintendent Stephen Hegarty

In 2007, Supt Hegarty was promoted to inspector at Wollongong Local Area Command until his promotion to the rank of superintendent in 2013 when he took on the role as commander of radio operations.

In 2016, he returned to the South Coast as Shoalhaven Local Area Commander. He later facilitated the re-engineering of Shoalhaven and Batemans Bay local area commands into the South Coast Police District, which consists of a large geographical footprint with significant population swells during seasonal tourism and various emergency management challenges.

As part of the re-engineering, he established the "Officer in Charge Model", which holds an inspector accountable for specific areas within the district.

In March 2018, Supt Hegarty led the response to the Tathra bushfires in which more than 100 houses were damaged.

Supt Hegarty transferred to his current role as marine area commander in 2019, where he oversees the deployment of more than 50 vessels from nine sectors along the NSW coast, including Eden in the south and Tweed Heads in the north, for maritime law enforcement and the co-ordination and control of marine search and rescue.

Most recently, he oversaw the largest peacetime maritime operation undertaken in Sydney Harbour to co-ordinate the provisioning and crew movements of five cruise ships.

Including Supt Hegarty, there were nine Police Service Medal recipients and NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller thanked each of them for their ongoing commitment to protecting the community.

"Despite their varied career paths, each of the recipients epitomise the definition of a model employee, and are well-deserving of their medals," Mr Fuller said.

"Not only has their expertise contributed to a better police force, it has had profound positive impacts on the communities we serve."

