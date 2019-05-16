Marine Rescue attacked by vandals

A SECURITY guard has narrowly escaped injury after vandals ripped up heavy building materials at the Marine Rescue Point Danger base and threw them over a cliff.

A Marine Rescue Point Danger spokesperson said they were relieved that the materials torn from their radio base and thrown over the cliff at Point Danger Tuesday and Wednesday nights did not hit security guards working below.

Marine Rescue vandals: CCTV footage shows three people causing damage at the Marine Rescue Point Danger base.

Unit Commander Glenda Ashby said the heavy projectiles had narrowly missed a security guard at work on a film set at the bottom of the cliff near Duranbah Beach late on Wednesday night.

"This act of stupidity could have had a horrific outcome," she said.

"It could easily have killed the man or caused him to be severely injured."

Marine Rescue Point Danger unit commander Glenda Ashby and fellow volunteers Stephen Walters and Philip Pickering are thrilled to be back in their communications headquarters. Photo: Liana Turner / Tweed Daily News Liana Turner

Ms Ashby said CCTV footage showed a group of three youths trying to steal money from the wishing well near the lighthouse about 11pm on Tuesday, before pulling up a steel plate and metal grate from the entrance to the radio base and throwing them over the cliff, followed by a concrete cover from a nearby path.

The unit immediately replaced the grate and plate on Wednesday, but again two youths ripped them up and threw them over the fence at about 10pm.

The film set security team returned the materials to the unit and they have now been glued and bolted into place.

"These were heavy materials and the chequerboard plate and grate had sharp edges," Ms Ashby said.

"The security guards who bought them back on Thursday morning told us they only missed one of their guards by inches.

"It's so frustrating when a volunteer unit committed to the safety of the community has to spend money on vandalism but this isn't about the money.

"Someone could have been killed through mischief or boredom. These kids just didn't think of the consequences. Our unit and volunteers usually receive immense respect from our local community so we have no idea why they picked on us."

Marine Rescue Northern Rivers Regional Operations Manager John Murray said volunteers gave their time and effort freely to protect and support the community.

"These men and women deserve our thanks and gratitude, not to be targeted in wanton acts of stupidity such as this," he said.

The incident has been reported to Queensland Police.

Mr Murray urged anyone with information to contact police.