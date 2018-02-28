Marine Rescue unit targets boating safety in operation

ON THE WATER: Marine Rescue Point Danger vessels on patrol on the Tweed River

ON THE WATER: Marine Rescue Point Danger vessels on patrol on the Tweed River Scott Powick

MARINE Rescue NSW Point Danger was highly visible on the waterways over the holiday period looking after the boating community.

The unit was geared up for the influx of boating traffic which can increase the emergency incidents. There were several boating incidents in December with a slight increase in January.

The unit has been focused on training and vessel maintenance in readiness for these peak periods.

We urge boaters who will be heading out to wear a life jacket, check their marine radio is in good operating condition and always Log On and Log Off with MRNSW via their radio, phone or the free MarineRescue app.

The unit will be involved in a fund raising barbecue

at Bunnings in Tweed

Heads South on Saturday, March 24. Please come and say hello and purchase a sausage sizzle which helps support the vital service we provide to the boating community. We look forward to keeping in touch with the boating community through our article in the Tweed Daily News each month and passing on safety and boating education to help keep our boaters safe while on the water.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Marine Rescue NSW Point Danger by phone 0755369333 or email admin.pointdanger@ marinerescuensw.com.au.

We will certainly answer your questions or direct you to the right place for help.

Safe boating and enjoy our beautiful waterways.