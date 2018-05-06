Marion's long, courageous journey comes to an end

MARION WALSHAM'S long fight with incurable lung disease finally came to an end this week, more than eight years after being given just hours to live.

For the past eight years of her life, Marion had the lungs of her organ donor to thank - an extension of life she did not take lightly and was grateful for every day.

Ms Walsham (nee Spurway), who grew up on a farm in the idyllic surrounds of Byrrill Creek before moving to Bilambil where her father ran the general store, died peacefully on Monday, at John Flynn Hospital, aged 71 years, surrounded by family and friends.

Known by many for her long-time work as a journalist at the Tweed Daily News, which she joined as a cadet in 1964, Ms Walsham made it her goal to honour the legacy of her lung donor, becoming a crusader for organ donation.

Marion, just before the launch of her book, Wishing on a Dandelion, in December 2015. Melissa Belanic

Speaking at the launch of her autobiographical book Wishing on a Dandelion in 2015, Marion told of her incredible gratitude at being gifted an extension to her life, with a double lung transplant performed after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.

"I wasn't afraid to die, I was too young to die,” Marion said.

"I remember thinking this disease wouldn't get me; most importantly, I realised my family was in strife, I subconsciously thought I had to show my two daughters that diagnosis with this awful thing doesn't mean I have to die - it was a very strong emotion.”

That operation took place in 2009, three years after Marion had been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare, incurable disease of the lungs, which afflicts sufferers with disabling shortness of breath and cough.

While current research does not consider IPF a genetic disease, it does sometimes occur in family clusters, claiming the lives of Marion's father and two brothers before her.

Marion's brother, John Spurway, who also fell victim to the incurable lung disease IPF. Contributed

Marion took it upon herself to try to dispel the misnoma of lung disease, spread the word of the little-known IPF and champion the good cause of organ donation.

In an emotional post on her mother's own Facebook page this week, Jacqui Fink, the youngest of Marion's two daughters, did what her mother had asked: thanked others on her behalf.

"Maz was brave and determined to the end and totally devoted to the legacy and memory of her precious lung donor and their family until her last breath,” Jacqui wrote.

"What a brilliant soldier she was. Ever pragmatic and practical, Mum wanted me to use this opportunity to pass on her thanks and gratitude for the medical professionals who supported her in her gruelling but exceptional journey with IPF.

"Mum also wanted me to express her enormous love and gratitude to her wonderful family at large and her loyal and steadfast friends who walked by her side to the end.”

Marion and husband Barry Walsham at Point Danger where Marion loved to walk of a morning.

Long-term friend and fellow journalist at the Daily News, Mollie Butler, remembered her dear friend.

"Marion had a wonderful way with words, written and spoken,” Ms Butler said.

"She was an ethical, honest and loyal journalist and fostered a rapport with people from varied walks of life.

"Marion saw the good in people and in return was highly respected by the community and workmates. She was fun to be around!”

A funeral for Marion will be held on Tuesday, May 8 at 10am at St Cuthbert's Church in Florence St, Tweed Heads, followed by a celebration of her life at the Horizons Room at Twin Towns Services Club.