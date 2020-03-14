Marist Brothers use maths to keep hopes alive

ON FIRE: The North Coast LJ Hooker League continues and once again James Fennamore will be one of a number of players bowling for Marist Brothers at the Twenty20 cricket at Oakes Oval, Lismore on Saturday MARCH 14 at 1pm. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

MARIST Brothers Cricket Club captain Brad Cleaver said his team "have a mathematical chance" to progress in the Far North Coast Two Day LJ Hooker League when they play Murwillumbah today.

"We are currently coming fifth so if we can win outright and Pottsville wins, then we can jump over Casino," he said.

Cleaver said the usual suspects will be at the crease on Saturday with no change to the line-up.

"Stuart Rose he in bat at the moment so we hoping he can get a few more and procure some first inning points," he said.

"Sam Martin is playing his second game for us get be good if gets past the line."

Cleaver said he would also be relying on speedy bowlers Brendan Mitchell, Chris Jones, James Fennamore and Jordan Salkeld.

Club president Glen Lees said he believes Cleaver and the team, "can skittle Murwillumbah for cheap."

"Cudgen and Lismore Workers are assured of a place in the semis," he said.

"I know after talking to our players last week they are all keen and are confident they will play their best."

Cleaver said if they team does make the finals, it will be a cause for jubilation.

"If we make the finals we'll look forward to next week," he said,

"If not well have a few beers - and cokes for the juniors - as a team and look back at the season."

Marist Brothers and Murwillumbah at Oakes Oval from 1pm on Saturday March 14.