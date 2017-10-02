21°
News

Market city set to bring The Cove to life

COME ALONG: Michelle Butler, Rita Walter, Chloe Butler, Matt Whalley, Kat Creasey, Jeremy Gudsell, Ranee Lloyd, Shannon Dunn and Tahnee Manning are looking forward to the new market at The Cove. Scott Powick
Liana Turner
by

A NEW market is set to join the scene at the recently created dining area at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

The Design Collective will this week bring a pop-up market with food, beautiful goods, live music and a jumping castle to The Cove.

Organiser Kat Creasey said the event was an attempt to help "activate” the outdoor area.

Ms Creasey said the market would feature food trucks and a wide variety of wares, while showcasing the dining options in the precinct.

"There will be food trucks, but it's different to what's here so they're complementing (the space),” Ms Creasey said.

Tweed City cente manager Kathryn Mills said the event would help to showcase the area.

"It is a place where visitors can enjoy the outstanding climate and lifestyle and enjoy time with family and friends,” Ms Mills said.

"The precinct features a play area for children in addition to the dedicated community stage often home to local musicians and speciality events.”

Ms Creasey hoped the market would become a regular occurrence at the shopping centre, and urged anyone interested in getting involved to email goldcoast- collective market@gmail.com.

The market will be held from 4-9pm this Friday.

Tweed Daily News
