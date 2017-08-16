Market takes you back to the future

Peita Gardiman is excited about her new vintage market opening on Saturday.

WHAT'S old is new, or certainly will be when the new Makers and Finders vintage markets are launched at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

The brainchild of Cabarita Creative's Peita Gardiman, the market will kick off on Saturday with an exciting line-up of music, food and all things collectable for the grand opening.

"I've run a big festival at Cabarita Beach for a while and have had everyone wanting me to do my style of event for a while but could never find a space,” Ms Gardiman said.

"I've been chasing a permanent site for about four years now.

"Murwillumbah has so much potential, it is such a creative town and really needs something like this to get a buzz happening there. We have been looking for a home to run the market regularly to really highlight the creative potential that we have in the Tweed.”

With a vision to see the market grow in a similar way to that of Eumundi on the Sunshine Coast, Ms Gardiman said she hoped it would become a drawcard for the town.

"I am really excited to see what we can do. I really hope to see it growing to the Eumundi-style market. I want it to be more than just a market, a whole experience,” she said.

The markets will be held on the third Saturday of every month at Knox Park, Murwillumbah.

For more information, visit www.makersandfindersmarket.com.