Marking 100 years of school at Stokers Siding

FOR 100 years Stokers Siding Public School has been a second home for many children.

Priding themselves on being one big family, the school community is marking its centenary from 10am today with a market day and official celebrations, including the opening of a 29-year-old time capsule.

Principal Cherie King said the big birthday party would be a chance to look back at the rich history of the school.

GOOD OLD DAYS: Stokers Siding Public School in 1947 Contributed

"We wanted to include not only our immediate school community but the wider community as well,” Ms King said.

"We've got some teachers who have been at Stokers coming, we've got (former) head teacher Brian Marshall and the previous principal Marg Eaton. "Our current group of students will share their thoughts about school and are preparing things to put in the next time capsule.”

Ms King said the school had changed over the years in a bid to keep up with technology and education trends.

The students from Stokers Siding Public School get ready to celebrate the schools 100 year anniversary this week end. Scott Powick

"We've still got the original building and the house next door to us is the original school house that the head teacher would live in. During the Rudd period of time (when they did the building revolution) we got an extra building and the portables.”

Looking towards the next 100 years, Ms King said the school was focussed on ensuring the children followed their passions while also teaching them basic STEM lessons.

"We're about getting kids to be self-directed in their learning, looking at problems and how to solve them, working collaboratively, thinking critically and no longer absorbing facts,” she said.

This way of thinking reflects a shift in thinking in 1967, when District Inspector of Schools Noel E Howard wrote in the school's 50th anniversary booklet: "The recognition of the worth and rights of the individual... which are being fostered to a greater extent in our schools, must be given world wide significance: a frontal attack must be made on intolerance and prejudice, two barriers on the path towards international understanding, without which the future can hardly be contemplated with optimism”.