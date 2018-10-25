Menu
William Robert Baker, founding editor of what was to become the Tweed Daily News.
News

Marking 130 years as a newspaper

25th Oct 2018 10:25 AM

NEXT week will mark the 130th anniversary of the publication of the first edition of what would eventually become the Tweed Daily News.

First published in Murwillumbah on October 31, 1888, by founding editor William Robert Baker, the paper was originally published under the banner of the Tweed and Brunswick Advocate and Southern Queensland Record.

It later became the Tweed Herald before evolving into the Tweed Daily News as you know it today.

To mark this significant milestone, we will publish a special edition of the newspaper on Saturday, November 3, which will be available at newsagencies throughout the shire.

It will take a look at the events and people that have shaped the Tweed over the years, as well as into the future.

To advertise in this edition, email us at jamie-lee.dejager@news.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

