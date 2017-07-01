Marlins' battle for top league promotion heats up

Tweed United midfielder Matthew Noble has been instrumental in his side's unbeaten run.

TWEED United hosts Mudgeeraba this weekend as the battle for Gold Coast Premier League promotion heats up.

The two Coast League 1 sides are locked in the race for a spot in the 2018 top-flight, with both sides separated by just one point at the top of the ladder after 18 rounds.

While the Marlins hold the advantage on their home deck, two key players were under injury clouds during the week.

Experienced midfielder Dylan Criddle and left winger Benji Hill are both struggling to make the game after missing last week's 5-1 victory against Musgrave. Criddle has a knee injury, while Hill is battling a thigh injury, and late decisions were to be made on the availability of the pair.

While the loss of both would be a big blow, Tweed will head into the match with confidence on the back of the recent form of midfielder Matthew Noble.

Noble has been instrumental in the side's four game unbeaten streak, which includes victories over Merrimac, Kingscliff and Musgrave.

"The boys can't wait for this fixture and we know it is going to be a great test for us,” Noble said.

"Mudgeeraba and ourselves are both attack minded teams and we understand the importance of carrying our momentum into the final matches.”

A win for Tweed will see them go four points clear, while Mudgeeraba would take top spot with a win.

In their previous two meeting, the teams played out a 2-all draw, before Tweed United won the most recent game in May 5-2.

Mudgeeraba are on a six-game unbeaten streak also with the league's leading goal scorer Morgan Saunders leading the way.

The action kicks off with a reserves clash at 1.45pm at Arkinstall Park, before the main game at 4pm.