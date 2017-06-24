Marlins claim top spot after thrashing Tweed rival

Michael Kolovos scored in the Marlins' 7-nil thrashing of Kingscliff on Tuesday.

TWEED United has rocketed to the top of the Coast League 1 standings after a 7-0 thrashing of local rival Kingscliff on Tuesday night.

In a clinical display, midfielder Matthew Noble and super-sub Tait Burns both scored doubles, while Michael Kolovos, Dylan Criddle and Jacob Wheatley all hit the back of the net.

Noble's curling first-half effort from an acute angle equalled Criddle's 30m strike, and Burns' late 30m lob as goals of the night.

Tweed United reserves coach Andrew McMullen, who filled in for head coach Dennis Dodd, was buoyed by the team's ruthless performance.

"I always had faith in our players and I am very happy with the way we played,” McMullen said.

"It's never easy playing against Kingscliff and we started off a in a bit of a rush and turned over too much ball. Once we settled, we were able to hold the ball for longer periods and create opportunities.”

McMullen said the side's ability to keep a clean sheet was one of the most pleasing aspects of the win.

The victory allowed United to sneak into first place on 33 points after Runaway Bay (32) and Southport (32) both lost corresponding matches.

Runaway Bay and Southport now find themselves locked in a three-way battle in second with Mudgeeraba, which sets the scene for a tight and tense final 10 rounds of the season.

The Marlins will now shift their focus to their round 18 opponent Musgrave, who remain the only side they haven't defeated this season.

Musgrave defeated the Marlins 3-nil the last time the two sides met earlier in the season.

The action kicks off at Arkinstall Park with a reserves' clash at 1.45pm today, followed by the main game at 4pm.