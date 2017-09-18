Marlins double up with grand final win

TWEED United has secured a premiership and grand final double after defeating Mudgeeraba 2-1 in the Coast League One decider on Saturday.

After finishing top of the ladder, the Marlins had already secured promotion to the Gold Coast top flight for the 2018 season, but had set their sights on the double in a landmark season for the club.

On Saturday at the Croatian Sports Centre in Carrara, the Marlins started brightly when striker Michael Kolovos was awarded a penalty.

While midfielder Matthew Noble failed to convert with the ball cannoning off the crossbar, the disappointment was short lived after Dylan Criddle was felled by Mudgeeraba goalkeeper Samuel Versace.

Criddle stepped up to the spot to convert the penalty to take United in to the break 1-0 up.

Mudgeeraba started the second half brightly with golden-boot Morgan Saunders turning his defender and slotting the ball past keeper Sam Fowler to equalise. Mudgeeraba continued to pile on the pressure with Brodie Jones and Cian Cuba winning the midfield battle for the first 20 minutes of the second-half before Tweed wrestled back control.

With 15 minutes remaining, captain and Pat Hedges medal winner Kolovos was forced off with a knee injury. Alex Thelwall replaced him and within minutes had fired the Marlins ahead with what would prove the match winner.

Thelwall and Noble both had chances inside the last 10 minutes to put the game beyond doubt, but Versace kept Mudgeeraba in with a chance.

Tweed United coach Dennis Dodd was proud of his side's performance and paid tribute to the spirit his side had shown all season.

"I am very proud of the players and support team. For a small club with limited resources like Tweed, to achieve the double in this league is a major achievement,” Dodd said.

"We have a good group with no egos and everyone works hard when they train and play.

"At no time in any game did this group of players ever think they were beaten. It was fitting to see a great amount of support at the game as the players deserved that.

"We thank all supporters who came along.”