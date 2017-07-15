Marlins face tough away run to keep streak alive

22°
Daniel McKenzie
| 15th Jul 2017 6:30 AM
TWEED United faces a stern road test in hopes of extending their five game undefeated streak in Coast League 1.

Currently sitting four points clear at the top of the ladder, United must navigate tough away games against Pacific Pines today, and Nerang on Tuesday, to keep hold of top spot.

If able to dispose of seventh-placed Pacific Pines and fourth-placed Nerang, the Marlins' quest for promotion to Gold Coast's Premier League will gain considerable weight after a string of impressive performances, including a clinical 6-0 thrashing of league cellar-dweller Robina at Arkinstall Park last weekend.

Striker Ryan Nield bagged a hat-trick, while Jacob Wheatley, Michael Kolovos and Liam Swanson also hit the back of the net.

But to keep the run going in a treacherous schedule that sees the side play two games in just three days, goal keeper Sam Fowler said the side would need to be at the top of their game to get the results.

"Away games are always tough in this league, especially at this point in the season,” he said.

"Pacific Pines and Nerang are both physical teams and playing at home will surely give them confidence.”

Fowler has managed eight clean-sheets in the side's last 20 matches, boosting their confidence in being able to also get the job done on the defensive end.

Fowler said the key had been limiting mistakes, which was a collective effort and buy-in from the entire defensive unit.

"We have a defensive unit that works hard and backs each other up. Each one of them takes pride in doing their job,” he said.

Today's game gets under way at Brockman Way Sports Oval, Pacific Pines at 4pm, while Tuesday's clash at Glennon Park, Nerang, kicks-off at 8.30pm.

Topics:  coast league 1 football soccer sport tweed marlins tweed sport tweed united football club

