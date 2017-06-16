Marlins look to home for spark

IT'S a homecoming which could prove the catalyst for a charge up Coast League 1 ladder for Tweed United.

After a stretch of six out of seven games on the road in a run dating back to April, the Marlins return home to Arkinstall Park on Saturday to face Merrimac, who they drew 3-all with to begin their extended away run.

In that stretch, they defeated Kingscliff 5-0 and lost 0-3 to Musgrave, before rebounding on a four-game winning streak, which started with a strong 5-2 win over league heavyweights Mudgeeraba.

Captain Michael Kolovos netted 10 goals in that four-game streak and despite the side coming off a loss and a draw against league leaders Southport and Runaway Bay in their last two games respectively, assistant coach Nathan Mulhearn said the side was well placed to make a charge towards the end of the season.

"Traditionally we finish a season strong, so we have put ourselves in a good place to pick up as many points as we can. Currently we sit on 27 points and we would like to get as close to 50 as we can which will put us in the mix,” Mulhearn said.

Merrimac poses a big challenge for the side, with the 3-all draw in April coming only after the Marlins managed two goals in injury time to save the match.

"Merrimac are a strong side who are not to be underestimated, and are better than their seventh place standing,” Mulhearn said.

The action starts at Arkinstall Park at 1.45pm with reserve grade, followed by the main game at 4pm.