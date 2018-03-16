Marriage comedy to lift the secret veil

SCANDAL: Secret Bridesmaids' Business is the new production by the Murwillumbah Theatre Company.

EVERYONE loves a wedding and audiences will be thrilled with Secret Bridesmaids' Business, a funny and topical Australian play to be presented by Murwillumbah Theatre Company from March 9 at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium.

Written by award-winning playwright Elizabeth Coleman and a success on stage and film, Secret Bridesmaids' Business casts its spell with witty dialogue and all too human reactions from the bride's party.

Bride-to-be Meg Bacon has gathered her bridesmaids and mum Colleen for a girls' night out in a hotel suite before the big day. While Colleen goes over last-minute details, the girls kick up their heels. But one of the party has a secret that may threaten the wedding itself.

Sometimes, there is no right answer when it comes to doing what's best for your friend.

Secret Bridesmaids' Business is a comedy which deals with serious issues such as truth, loyalty, denial, sex, love, the meaning of marriage as well as female friendship and the plight of modern women with biological ticking clocks.

Looking to a life of wedded bliss, Meg doesn't want to hear about anything that will spoil her special day. Lucy opts for pragmatism and the true meaning of friendship - better to be honest now, with no regrets after the big event.

Secret Bridesmaid's Business is directed by Penny Irving, who had great success last year with David Williamson's Travelling North.

Irving has assembled a quality cast in Jane Thornton (Colleen), Aya Emery (Meg), Craig Griffin (James), Cindy Gibsone (Angela), Beck Hegeman (Naomi) and Jacqui Harris (Lucy). Secret Bridesmaid's Business will be staged at Murwillumbah Civic Centre on March 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7.30pm and Sunday shows at 2pm. The set-up is cabaret style table seating with BYO food and drink for a great social night out, or you could even make it a Girls' Night Out! Patrons are advised that there is some strong language and mild adult themes.

*Tickets are $20 and are available from murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au, Larkins Electrical in Main Street (cash only) or at the door.