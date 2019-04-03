Mike’s ugly spat with former MAFS contestant

THINGS quickly went south when Dean Wells called into a radio interview with Married At First Sight's Mike Gunner this morning.

Mike, who last night professed his love for Heidi in the final commitment ceremony, was being interviewed by Nova's Fitzy and Wippa when Dean, who was matched with Tracey Jewel in last year's season, rang in.

Mike and Dean have never met but things got off to a friendly start.

"Really nice to meet you," Mike said. "I'm actually a big fan of you.

"It's funny, early on in the series people were calling me Dean 2.0. I actually took that as a compliment. I'll tell you why - because you spoke your mind, you were dead honest, you stuck up for your mates and those are qualities that I value. So mate, hold your head up high … you are a champion."

Dean and Tracey from last year’s season of Married At First Sight.

After the two declared their mutual respect for one another, Dean asked Mike about last night's episode and if he was encouraged by producers to tell Heidi he loved her.

"When you said I love you when you went through those vows, was there a little bit of B.S. in that?" he asked, before talking about what he went through last year.

"I had a lot of B.S. in mine. Tracey's a great girl but it was pressure from the situation, the producers. The whole country was hating on me and I felt, 'I've got to say I love you here, I've got to say it.' Even though, Tracey's a great girl, I didn't really love her in that way."

Dean's revelation didn't go down too well with Mike who replied, "I'm a bit disappointed to hear that frankly.

"I thought you were more sincere than that in that moment."

Mike appeared in studio with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

Things then went from bad to worse when Dean asked Mike an inappropriate question. Here's how it went down:

Dean: So, how many girls have you banged since the show?

Mike: All right, Dean, I think we're done here, buddy.

Dean: What? It's a serious question?

Mike: Come on, man. Are we going to go lowest common denominator? We've only just met.

Mike claims he’s still in a relationship with Heidi.

Dean: It wasn't an insult.

Mike: Fair enough. I don't think I'm going to sink to that level. I don't think you know me as well as I thought you did. Mate, keep on keeping on, huh.

Dean: It's not an insult. Why is that an insult?

Mike: To answer your previous question, I'm a one woman man.

Dean: It wasn't an insult.

Mike: It just looked, sounded and felt like it. OK, that's good.

Dean: I was in the Gold Coast over the weekend and I ran into a lot of different people and I heard a lot of different stories. There's nothing wrong with it. It wasn't an insult in any way. If it came across that way I'm sorry. I'm a fan of you, mate, I think you're a legend.

The awkward exchange then came to an end and it's safe to say the two Married At First Sight contestants won't be best mates anytime soon.