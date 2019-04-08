Host’s on-air MAFS rant: ‘Cesspit of TV’

ABC host Michael Rowland has slammed Nine's reality TV juggernaut Married At First Sight, calling the show "the absolute cesspit of TV".

The ABC News Breakfast host made the comments on air this morning in the wake of last night's explosive MAFS reunion episode, which saw contestants Martha and Cyrrell throw red wine on each other during a furious confrontation.

Michael Rowland: Not a MAFS fan. Picture: Stuart McEvoy/The Australian

"I've never understood the appeal of this show. I fully appreciate it's watched by gazillions, and well done Channel 9 for sustaining it, but this is a show that destroys relationships; it doesn't celebrate relationships," Rowland told viewers.

Last night's unfortunate wine-throwing incident.

"This is a show that encourages cheating and adultery. What sort of message is this show setting to teenagers like mine, who I'm trying to teach about the nature of stable, loving relationships? It's the absolute cesspit of TV," he continued.

Tweeting a clip of his comments, Rowland wrote that he "had to get this off my chest. Who's with me?"

It appears quite a few people are:

Agree wholeheartedly. You cannot on the one hand believe there should be no bullying in schools and call out gaslighting and bad behaviour against women, and simultaneously watch this and say ‘but it’s my guilty pleasure’. This show is putrid. — Julia Zemiro (@julia_zemiro) April 7, 2019

Rowland will be pleased to know that the cesspit's just about to dry up: This season of MAFS finally draws to a close with tonight's finale, airing 7.30pm on Nine.

Refuse to watch it, and will change channel to avoid the ads. Vile, narcissistic, vacuous behaviour like this is usually shunned...now celebrated. How are we to teach young ones about decent, respectful relationships when this is the dross dished up? Bleugh. — mekezbear (@mekezbear) April 7, 2019