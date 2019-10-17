Married couple falls in love with mother, forms new family

A married couple with two kids have fallen in love with a woman they met at their gym.

Childhood sweethearts Mary, 32, and Leo Barillas, 34, met when they were 13 and got married as soon as Mary turned 17.

Leo was in the US Marine Corps and was based all over the world, but the couple eventually settled in their hometown, Washington, in 2010, where they live with their two kids, Carson, nine, and Paige, four, The Sun reports.

They set up a CrossFit gym business, where they met Kimberlee Slagle, 29, a mother-of-two, in 2016.

At first Kimberlee, an estimator, and Mary, became good friends, and then they began hanging out as a trio.

"We have not always been a triad. Kim was a friend and Mary and I are married," Leo said.

"Kim was a member at a CrossFit gym we owned. The friendship we all had turned into attraction.

"A romantic relationship started in 2016. Sometime that year we fell in love, probably at different times, for different reasons. We decided the three of us just vibed really well.

"Polyamory means being open and honest with who we are. We love more than one person and embrace that even though it is beyond the social norm."

Leo explained it is not very different from a traditional two-person relationship.

"We have a special relationship with each of our partners that we love and cherish and together we have a throuple."

Eventually their friendship blossomed into romance - between all of them - and they formed a throuple in 2016.

Kimberlee has two children from a previous relationship, Keagan, 11, and Kymper, seven, and they all moved in with Mary, Leo and their two kids.

"Instead of two adults having a family, we have three adults. We all live together with our four children," Leo said.

He said family members and friends aware of their relationship have been very accepting, paying no regard to how they choose to live their lives.

The trio document their lives as a throuple on Instagram, saying they're just "three people who fell in love."

'JEALOUSY IS A REAL THING'

And just like any couple, their relationship has its ups and downs with bouts of jealousy.

"Jealousy is a real thing, in any relationship, not just polyamory. We have found the best way to deal with jealousy is to communicate," Leo said.

"Communication is key to dealing with any issues that arise. If we cannot discuss them, we cannot fix them.

"We chat a lot about the future but find that living in the moment one day at a time is what is best for our family and us.

"Things can change so swiftly. Living in the here and now is what makes life worth living."

Despite sharing their life on Instagram, Leo says they haven't received any negative feedback yet.

"We have had some people completely shocked and they typically have a ton of questions. Curiosity is normal and completely expected," he said.

"It's ok to follow your heart and be with who makes you happy even if it is considered unconventional.

"Live the kind of life you want to live and live it with the people you love. You only get one life; you should live your best life.

"Live this life honestly and open. Open communication is key to any successful relationship, no matter the type.

"Disregard any negative comments about this lifestyle, because it is perfectly ok to love many."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission