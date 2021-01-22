Married teacher’s urgent text to teen over sex

A 35-year-old mum accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy 'told him to delete her texts after sex was exposed', a court has heard.

A 35-year-old mum accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy 'told him to delete her texts after sex was exposed', a court has heard.

A married teacher told a pupil to delete all her sexy messages to him after their sexual relationship was exposed, a UK court heard.

Kandice Barber, 35, is accused of sexually abusing the 15-year-old boy in her 4x4, having sex with him in a field and performing a sex act on him in the driveway of her family home.

A court today heard when she was confronted by the school's principal she appeared "shocked" and denied the allegations.

But she then told the pupil "to delete everything and block her number" after realising their secret was slipping out, it's alleged, The Sun reports.

When an explicit photo of Barber emerged, the student finally admitted the relationship, "shaking" as he confessed to the school's principal, jurors heard.

Kandice Barber, accused of sexually abusing a pupil, ordered him to delete text messages from her when their secret was exposed, a court has heard. Picture: Supplied

The headmaster told the court on Thursday: "The pupil said [Barber] messaged him around October 10, 2019 to say she was dropping off her son at his friend's (house), and arranged to meet him.

"He said they met and had sexual intercourse, just once.

"He said he did not tell the school at first because she had said she was pregnant with his child.

"He stated Kandice Barber told him to delete everything and block her number when the school found out initially, back in the January time.

"He was shaking, it was a very disjointed account.

"It took him a long time to explain himself."

The school's principal told Amersham Law Courts the pupil had denied the allegations when rumours of the affair first surfaced, a month earlier.

Married Kandice Barber, 35, denies any physical relationship with the complainant. Picture: Supplied

He said: "The boy was called in for the meeting with myself and a colleague.

"I had presented him with the rumour that I had been told about earlier in the day.

"He was not surprised. He seemed to know about the rumours. He said they were not true. He said they started after she sat next to him at the sports presentation evening."

The principal then asked Barber about the claims - and said she appeared "shocked" before denying the allegations.

Following the confession, he reported the claims to police.

Police arrested Barber at the school the following morning.

Barber, of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, denies three counts of causing or inciting a child aged under 16 years to engage in a sexual act.

On Wednesday the court heard Barber allegedly posed naked for the boy so he could take pictures of her, which he then showed school friends, The Sun reported.

The court has previously heard claims the mum is so "tiny" she only came up to the teenager's shoulder - making the logistics of their alleged sexual activity impossible.

And jurors have been told Barber is already convicted of sending a sexually explicit video to the boy.

The trial continues.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Married teacher's urgent text to teen