Carlton's plan to bring Eddie Betts home is already reaping rewards.
AFL

Martin desperate to play with Betts

by Sam Edmund,Jon Ralph,Jay Clark and Alistair Paton
11th Oct 2019 12:25 PM
THE lure of Eddie Betts is a major factor in Jack Martin's attempt to join Carlton.

 

Martin has been set on the Blues for some time, with the looming acquisition of Betts said to have sealed the deal for Suns' indigenous midfielder-forward.

While the Blues have copped criticism in some circles for their decision to re-recruit Betts, who turns 33 next month, Carlton believe his leadership and popularity will do wonders for club culture.

The veteran goalsneak has started delivering before arriving back at the Blues himself, with Martin, 24, eager to play alongside the fan favourite.

Jack Martin wants to learn under Eddie Betts.
The Western Bulldogs have denied asking about Zac Fisher, with speculation surrounding the future of the Blues' midfielder.

Fisher, 19, is contracted until 2021 and lives with Carlton skipper and fellow West Australian Patrick Cripps. Fisher seems happy and settled, but sources suggested he held appeal by for the Dogs given his penetrating left foot and line-breaking ability.

The Dogs have had an interest in another left footer, Hawthorn winger Isaac Smith.

Fisher played 21 games last season and 17 in each of his first two years with the Blues after they took him with pick 27 in the 2016 national draft.

The Western Bulldogs inquired about Blue Zac Fisher.
