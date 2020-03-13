Menu
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Crime

Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

Danielle Buckley
13th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
ALMOST 23 years after a Maryborough man was last seen alive, a cold case murder trial is set to begin.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong who went missing from Maryborough in May 1997 and was later reported missing by his landlord.

His body was never found.

Mr Carmichael was formally charged in March last year and is yet to enter a formal plea.

The trial will begin on April 15 in Bundaberg Supreme Court under Justice Peter Davis. - NewsRegional

