Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Masked man on Bathurst prison roof

by Nick Hansen
20th Jan 2020 2:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An inmate has fashioned a mask and cape out of what appears to be a bed sheet and climbed onto the roof of a prison in the state's central tablelands.

The 50-year-old has been in the stand-off for hours with Bathurst Correctional Centre officers who are attempting to talk him into a peaceful surrender.

Correctives staff are trying to negotiate with the man to come down.
Correctives staff are trying to negotiate with the man to come down.

Police were notified the man had climbed onto the roof of the reception area about 10.45am and are prepared to assist if needed.

He appears to have wrapped himself in a prison bedsheet.
He appears to have wrapped himself in a prison bedsheet.

But the specially-trained Security Operations Group from Corrective Services is leading the operation to bring the man down.

"Corrective Services NSW staff are working to safely remove a 50-year-old inmate from a roof at Bathurst Correctional Centre," a statement from the department said.

"The inmate climbed onto the reception area just before 10.30 this morning. The centre has been placed into lockdown."

The man wearing a silver cross on a necklace appears to have his head wrapped in a white sheet which is hanging to his ankles.

More Stories

Show More
bathurst correctional centre editors picks prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        News New land valuations published for the North Coast. Will you be paying more in council rates?

        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune

        Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        premium_icon Cops bust alleged vehicle thieves at Coast motel

        Crime Tweed Byron Police extradite Mermaid Beach men over alleged vehicle thefts

        IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 61 people to appear in court today

        Crime Here’s a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today