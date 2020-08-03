Masked Singer judges have ‘spit guards’

Jackie O has opened up about the "over the top" COVID-19 measures that are in place on the set of The Masked Singer.

The second season of the Channel 10 show is currently being filmed (without a studio audience) in Melbourne which has just entered stage 4 restrictions due to a second wave of coronavirus.

Jackie O, who stars on the program alongside Hughesy, Dannii Minogue and Urzila Carlson, said on her KIIS FM radio show today: "There's a lot of stuff that's different now. We have a Zoom audience at home of superfans. We've got (glass) partitions in between us - there's a lot of stuff going on. We can't even stand next to each other!"

Asking for clarification, Jackie's radio offsider Kyle Sandilands said: "You mean like spit guards in between the judges?"

"Yeah," Jackie said. "In terms of us following protocol, you couldn't get any stricter."

Cody Simpson was the inaugural winner of The Masked Singer.

Jackie O added that the new protocols have slowed down filming on the hit show.

"When I filmed Masked Singer last year we'd probably finish around 10 o'clock at night," she said. "(This year) we're going until 2am.

"The COVID restrictions are so over the top that we have to follow."

After hearing about Jackie O's long work hours, Kyle joked: "We'll lose Jackie by Wednesday. Either she'll be dead from COVID or dead from exhaustion!"

NO LINDSAY LOHAN

Lindsay Lohan wasn't able to be a part of the second season of The Masked Singer due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Comedian Urzila Carlson has taken Lohan's place.

Dannii Minogue revealed to the Herald Sun yesterday that the judges have all reached out to Lohan to let her know that she's missed.

"We let Lindsay know we're gutted she's not there," Minogue said. "We really bonded and have all kept in touch with her the entire time since the show."

Minogue also raved about her new co-star, Urzila Carlson.

"She was born with that ability to see the funny side in things," Minogue said. "We're so lucky to have Hughesy and now Urzila on set. Jackie and I are like bookworms, head down, studying, completely nerdy. They help bring out the fun side in us."

Lindsay Lohan. Picture: James Gourley/Getty Images

Urzila Carlson.

WHO ARE THE MASKED SINGERS

Eddie McGuire and Christopher Pyne recently revealed that they were asked to be on season two of The Masked Singer, but both declined.

As for which 12 celebrities said yes to the show, Channel 10 is slowly releasing clues about their identities.

You can check out all the clues so far here.

The Masked Singer kicks off on Channel 10 at 7.30pm on Monday, August 10

Originally published as Masked Singer judges have 'spit guards'