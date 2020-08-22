Masked Singer shut down after COVID-19 outbreak

EXCLUSIVE: The set of the TV reality hit Masked Singer Australia has been shut down and its stars have been told to self-isolate after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Seven dancers on the show, which features a panel of high profile judges trying to guess the identity of a celebrity in costume and mask, have tested positive to COVID-19.

One of the dancers reported feeling ill at work on Friday, and was told to go home and get tested.

Close contacts were checked and several tested positive.

Advice was sought from the Department of Health and Human Services, which said to shut down the Docklands studio and send people home to self-isolate.

Some of the stars who appear on the show include singer Dannii Minogue, radio host Jackie O, and comedians Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson.

It is hosted by Osher Gunsberg, who also hosts another Channel 10 hit, The Bachelor.

The outbreak and forced isolation of staff at the Masked Singer could therefore throw another reality show into chaos.

It is unclear whether the stars will have to remain in isolation for 14 days, as this will depend on whether they were deemed close contacts of dancers.

The Docklands studio used for Masked Singer Australia was supposed to be used by Channel 9 this week, a booking which has now been cancelled.

It is understood producers on the show have advised employees not to come to work if feeling ill, and that it had a COVID-19 plan in place.

However, panellist Jackie O courted controversy recently when she was spotted on set without a mask - leading to an apology.

Tonight was to have been the lavish grand final episode to round out

season two of the kooky show.

COVID-19 restrictions meant Masked Singer Australia has been filmed this year without

a studio audience. In place of the audience a handful of people have danced in the mosh pit in front of the stage dressed in large, cartoon-like animal costumes.

