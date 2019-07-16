Mason wins prestigious art award with stunning portrait

WINNING SHOT: This portrait titled Taken, was shot by artist Belinda Mason and won the 2019 Oliver Cotton Award.

ARTIST Belinda Mason stood-out from a talented field to win the 2019 Olive Cotton Award at the Tweed Regional Gallery in Murwillumbah.

Ms Mason took out the prize for her portrait titled, Taken, and was awarded with the $20,000 first prize at a ceremony last weekend.

Ms Mason is the tenth artist to win this award, which started as an annual award in 2005.

She is one of 79 finalists including emerging and established photographers from around Australia.

This year's judge, Marian Drew, took more than two hours to decide the winner.

She said her choice was influenced by the photographic object and its ability to engage the viewer with its subject.

"In the context of screen culture, the photographic object is far more visceral and sensual than its screen counterpart, through a mutual gaze one is transported long enough to forget oneself, or rather see oneself in the 'other',” Ms Drew said.

All works are currently on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

Visitors are encouraged to get involved by voting for their favourite piece of art in the People's Choice category.

The exhibitor with the most votes receives $250, donated by the Friends of the Gallery.

A strong showing of 432 entries were received this year for the biennial award, which is funded by Olive Cotton's family in memory of Cotton, who was one of Australia's leading 20th century photographers.

A full list of finalists is available on the Gallery's website at https://artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/PrizesAndAwards/OliveCotton.

The Olive Cotton Award exhibition will run until Sunday, September 22.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-5pm. Entry to view the exhibition is free.