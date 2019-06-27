Menu
Police found alleged stolen items in a raid at a Caloundra home yesterday.
Crime

Mass burglary stash uncovered in overnight police sting

Shayla Bulloch
by
27th Jun 2019 8:22 AM
UNIT keys, mobile phones and money were among a stash of alleged stolen items police found in a Sunshine Coast bust after tracking down a getaway car using CCTV.

Caloundra CIB searched a Bondi Lane property at Caloundra West overnight where they found items allegedly involved in multiple burglaries on June 24.

Detective Senior Constable Richard Mann said police believed the property was stolen in three separate burglaries on businesses and a unit complex in Parrearra.

Police found international currency, mobile phones, iPads and a number of unit keys in the Caloundra home.

Det Snr Cnst Mann said a distinctive feature on the getaway car captured on CCTV led them to the property.

He said police were investigating other burglaries on the same night.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with eight offences including burglary, enter premiss with intent and receiving tainted property.

The man was on bail for 28 indictable offences at the time.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

