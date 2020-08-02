Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Mass net outages after cyber attack

by Shannon Molloy
2nd Aug 2020 12:30 PM

 

Thousands of Telstra internet customers have been hit by a mass outage sparked by a cyber attack.

The company confirmed home internet connections, both broadband and NBN, are down due to a Denial of Service attack, with no timeframe given on when a restoration is expected.

The outage was reported about 11am on Sunday, it's understood.

Telstra said Domain Name Servers were impacted by the attack.

"We've identified the issue and are working on it," the telco said in a tweet. "Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS). Your info isn't at risk. We're doing all we can to get you back online."

More Stories

cyber crime editors picks outages telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Study looks into gay men’s behaviour during pandemic

        premium_icon Study looks into gay men’s behaviour during pandemic

        News THE survey includes men who identify as cisgender, trans or intersex, aged 16 years or older.

        Lies, drugs and paper plates: Unbelievable tales from border

        premium_icon Lies, drugs and paper plates: Unbelievable tales from border

        Offbeat Read the full list of bizarre things going on at the border

        Have you spotted the Deadpool fly around your garden?

        premium_icon Have you spotted the Deadpool fly around your garden?

        Offbeat IT LIVES in Northern NSW and is one of the bugs named after Marvel superheroes by a...

        NSW’s top 100 growth suburbs of the last 20 years

        premium_icon NSW’s top 100 growth suburbs of the last 20 years

        Property Skyrocketing property prices have helped NSW homeowners make a motza, with the...