Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Three people are in hospital in a serious condition after a mass overdose in an apartment late yesterday afternoon.
Crime

Three hospitalised after mass drug overdose

by Emily Halloran
27th Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital in a "serious" condition after a mass overdose in a Gold Coast apartment late yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a "location at an apartment" shortly before 6pm.

Three people - a man and two women - had overdosed. They were found at the building unconscious.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

Paramedics, including the bicycle response team, critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended.

The man in his 50s was taken to Robina Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The two women, aged in their 20s and 30s, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

It is understood police were not called.

drug overdose drugs ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate the New Year with double the fun

        premium_icon Celebrate the New Year with double the fun

        Entertainment Twin Towns on the border is perfectly positioned for a dual time-zone New Year’s Eve celebration

        Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        premium_icon Moment cops commandeer family's jet ski

        Crime The moment was described as 'a true Christmas gift'

        ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        premium_icon ‘Blue and yellow smoke’: Surf factory goes up in flames

        News Flames seen leaping through roof at Gold Coast surf factory

        Police launch new patrol boats

        premium_icon Police launch new patrol boats

        News TWEED Heads will be one of the locations receiving a new purpose-built police...