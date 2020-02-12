Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taste of success for Tweed brewery

        premium_icon Taste of success for Tweed brewery

        News There’s nothing like the taste success to make a beer that much better, especially if the brew was panned when it was first released.

        COURT: See the list of 20+ in court today

        premium_icon COURT: See the list of 20+ in court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Court today

        State consider laws to protect Coast’s World Surfing Reserve

        premium_icon State consider laws to protect Coast’s World Surfing Reserve

        Environment Government to look at legislation to protect World Surfing Reserve.

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on traditional jewellers.