Free pizza delivery that can't be topped

A HEAVYWEIGHT contributor to the Tweed community has joined up with a pizza giant to deliver plenty of joy on Sunday.

In the wake of destruction caused by Tweed's worst flood event since 1954, the Heavyhiterz Foundation and Domino's Pizza Murwillumbah have joined forces to deliver 600 free pizzas.

Heavyhiterz founder Brent Simpson, who has been working around the clock to assist those in need during the floods, said he was proud to be able to provide some joy and relief to our hard-hit community.

"As a local resident, I have been involved and seen first hand what this natural disaster has done to our town," Mr Simpson said.

"The commitment of our town's people has been second to none in the ongoing clean up and support of each other.

"I am truly proud to say Murwillumbah is my home town and I am very excited to be able to bring a small amount of joy to families along side a great local business like Domino's Pizza."

Mr Simpson said deliveries would be happening around 12.30pm in three locations at Condong, south Murwillumbah and Bray Park.

He said the delivery van will be hard to miss for those in the area.

"We will be beeping horns and making plenty of noise," Mr Simpson said.

"Follow the Brent Simpson Facebook page for updates, and remember Murwillumbah, you are not alone."