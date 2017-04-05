24°
News

Free pizza delivery that can't be topped

Daniel McKenzie
| 5th Apr 2017 3:33 PM
Heavyhiterz founder Brent Simpson has been working overtime to support the Murwillumbah and extended communities in the wake of our worst floods since 1954. Heavyhiterz and Domino's Pizza have joined forces to delivier 600 free pizzas on Sunday
Heavyhiterz founder Brent Simpson has been working overtime to support the Murwillumbah and extended communities in the wake of our worst floods since 1954. Heavyhiterz and Domino's Pizza have joined forces to delivier 600 free pizzas on Sunday Brent Simpson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A HEAVYWEIGHT contributor to the Tweed community has joined up with a pizza giant to deliver plenty of joy on Sunday.

In the wake of destruction caused by Tweed's worst flood event since 1954, the Heavyhiterz Foundation and Domino's Pizza Murwillumbah have joined forces to deliver 600 free pizzas.

Heavyhiterz founder Brent Simpson, who has been working around the clock to assist those in need during the floods, said he was proud to be able to provide some joy and relief to our hard-hit community.

"As a local resident, I have been involved and seen first hand what this natural disaster has done to our town," Mr Simpson said.

"The commitment of our town's people has been second to none in the ongoing clean up and support of each other.

"I am truly proud to say Murwillumbah is my home town and I am very excited to be able to bring a small amount of joy to families along side a great local business like Domino's Pizza."

Mr Simpson said deliveries would be happening around 12.30pm in three locations at Condong, south Murwillumbah and Bray Park.

He said the delivery van will be hard to miss for those in the area.

"We will be beeping horns and making plenty of noise," Mr Simpson said.

"Follow the Brent Simpson Facebook page for updates, and remember Murwillumbah, you are not alone."

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  brent simpson community domino's pizza heavyhiterz heavyhiterz foundation northern rivers pizza tweed tweed community tweedflood tweed floods tweed heads tweed weather weather whats on

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

GALLERY 2: The Tweed flood in pictures

New photo gallery of the Tweed flood

Free pizza delivery that can't be topped

Heavyhiterz founder Brent Simpson has been working overtime to support the Murwillumbah and extended communities in the wake of our worst floods since 1954. Heavyhiterz and Domino's Pizza have joined forces to delivier 600 free pizzas on Sunday

"Remember Murwillumbah, you are not alone”

Federal Government 'missing in action'

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made a fleeting visit to flood-ravaged Murwillumbah on Monday but left without making any specific funding promises.

LOCAL MPs call for help for Tweed flood victims

Stay out: Council closes Tumbulgum to sightseers

Julie Castles from Tumbulgum shovels thick river mud from her footpath on Sunday after heavy flooding.

Tumbulgum closed to sightseers hampering clean-up

Local Partners

Free pizza delivery that can't be topped

Heavyhiterz to deliver 600 free pizzas on Sunday

'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

Floodwaters surround Liz Hankin's home.

LIZ Hankin survived a "horror movie" last night.

Tyalgum Cafe abuzz with intimate sounds

Crystal Smith and Michelle Ryan will perform at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe on April 8 and 9.

Classical sounds for Tyalgum setting

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

Smurfs: The Lost Village — animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes

Tyalgum Cafe abuzz with intimate sounds

Crystal Smith and Michelle Ryan will perform at Flutterbies Cottage Cafe on April 8 and 9.

Classical sounds for Tyalgum setting

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

Ten backs George Calombaris amid pay fiasco

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Channel 10 says Calombaris's staff pay issues won’t hurt MasterChef.

Central Coolangatta Apartment - 350 Metre Walk to The Beach

1/130 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 2 1 1 $375,000

This perfectly positioned ground floor apartment is only 350 metres to the iconic Kirra Beach and just a short stroll to cafes, restaurants and all that...

Beachside Family Home in Thriving Tugun

32 Morshead Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 1 $580,000 ...

Just 350 metres from the white sand of pristine Tugun Beach this three-bedroom abode offers ideal beachside living. Renovated both inside and out to create a...

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan...

Stunning Urban Town Homes

1 & 1A/36 Recreation Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Duplex 3 2 2 $595,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM Town Home 1 - $629,000 (3 bedrooms, 2+ bathrooms, 2 car, pool) Town Home 1a - $595,000 (3...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1650000 ...

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

An Elevated Family Home with a Private Bush Outlook

40 Inlet Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 4 $450,000 ...

This three-bedroom timber home is nestled in a quiet street, oozing character, charm and an abundance of space. Functional and spacious, the open plan kitchen...

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND 8TH APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

RAINBOW BAY GEM WITH STUNNING VIEWS OVER JACK EVANS BOAT HARBOUR

4/26 Hill Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 AUCTION

Located in a small block of only 6 apartments in an elevated location in the popular holiday destination Rainbow Bay. With the ocean on one side and the the river...

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

27 Kintyre Crescent Banora Point.

Have a look at this week's feature property.

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!