SES crews were called to extradite a car in Stokers Siding on April 7.
Massive effort to rescue driver from flooded ditch

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
8th Apr 2021 2:27 PM
A man is in hospital with a number of serious injuries after his car crashed into a ditch late Wednesday night in Stokers Siding.

Several rescue organisations were called to rescue a car flooded in the ditch on Stokers Siding Rd just before midnight on Wednesday.

The NSW SES Murwillumbah Unit posted on social media their organisation, Fire and Rescue Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads, Burringbar Rural Fire Brigade, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association, Ambulance and police were called to the scene.

“Initially it came through as a flood rescue but when arriving on scene … it became apparent that we would be assisting VRA to extricate the driver.”

The driver was handed over to ambulance just after midnight.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said paramedics got the call for a car in a ditch just before 11pm.

He said paramedics treated a man in his 40s for a head injury, neck pain, a wrist injury, a serious upper leg injury with a number of possible fractures.

The man was taken to the Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

