Massive hearts are on show

HEARTS OF GOLD: Theresa Mitchell, the organiser of The Heart of Women Awards, is excited for this evening's ceremony. Scott Powick

FROM school students to those who have served their communities for decades, a special group of women from the Gold Coast-Tweed region will be honoured tomorrow night.

The third annual Heart of Women Awards will take place at Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast tomorrow evening.

31 women from the region have been nominated as finalists across 12 categories, which range from community service to entrepreneurship.

The awards ceremony was created by the founder of charity organisation Agape Outreach, Theresa Mitchell.

"The women nominated are fabulous entrepreneurs that definitely stand out as inspirational and women that are making incredible changes in the world,” Ms Mitchell said.

"They are awe inspiring for myself and others.”

The awards ceremony, held during the week of International Women's Day, is about recognising the massive contributions many women have made.

Ms Mitchell said those who attend the ceremony will be amazed by what many ordinary women are doing across the region.

"There are many unsung heroines out there making a difference because it is the right thing to do,” she said.

"Most of these people go unnoticed and without compensation.

"These are the stories that inspire more people to see that we can make a difference to others.”

While all 31 finalists come from a variety of backgrounds and experiences Ms Mitchell, a former winner of the now ceased Wonders of Women Woman of the Year, said there was one quality which was shared by all.

"Every one of these ladies are leaders that get things done,” she said.

"They have seen a need that has moved them and instead if saying someone should do something about that they have said, 'I'm going to do something about that'.

"This is a rare quality that true leaders embrace.

"I believe that persons actions towards others makes them beautiful over any physical appearance and these women are truly beautiful and these awards gives that beautiful an opportunity to show.”

With their third ceremony about the be completed, the Heart of Women Award is garnering a following.

Ms Mitchell said she hopes the stories told will inspire even more women across the catchment to make a positive difference.

"The awards are there to show case these women, encourage them, inspire others,” she said.

"Their inspirational stories can be life changing for others.”