Massive numbers register for Kingscliff Triathlon

BIG EVENT: A record number of people are expected to compete in the March Kingscliff Triathlon. Niels Juel/Veloshotz

TRIATHLON: More than 1500 athletes will be on the shores of the Tweed Coast this Sunday for the Kingscliff Triathlon.

The biannual event is boasting one of the largest events its ever held in the month of March, with more than 250 kids expected to compete as well.

The race is growing in popularity and is becoming one of the more popular events of the triathlon circuit.

Race director Mike Crawley said he was thrilled with the number of registrations which have come through for the races.

"It could be possibly the biggest March triathlon ever and right up there with the December one,” Crawley said.

"We are still getting 20 to 25 entries a day which is unheard of.

"The bulk of the interests have come for the team competition.”

The appeal of the scenery during the triathlon is one of the major draw factors according to the race director.

Crawley said the Kingscliff Triathlon is an enjoyable course to compete in, the surrounding around makes people want to stay for the weekend and this contributes to the high registration numbers.

"You have a magnificent beach, a beautiful creek and a corner of the coastline which all blend to make a unique place,” Crawly said.

The first race tomorrow begins at 6.50am with following races to begin subject to surf conditions.

All races are expected to be complete by midday.