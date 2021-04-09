Menu
Vodafone users across Australia are reporting outages just hours after social media sites Facebook and Instagram went down on Friday morning. Picture: David Clark Photography
News

‘Massive outages’ for Vodafone users

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Apr 2021 2:36 PM

Vodafone is experiencing nationwide outages just hours after social media sites Facebook and Instagram went down on Friday morning.

In a statement to NCA NewsWire, the telco said it was aware of an issue impacting 4G services nationwide.

"Data services may be falling back to 3G intermittently, causing congestion and slower speeds for customers," it said.

"We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience."

Vodafone then said the issue causing the disruption had been identified.

"We are working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible," it said.

"Mobile customers may experience difficulties making calls and experience slower data speeds this afternoon while services return to normal."


Vodafone customers reported "massive outages" and claimed they could not access their data.

"Massive Vodafone outage. Only have 3G and can't make calls or access data," one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: "Big probs - my phone tells me Vodafone has 'temporarily switched off the network."

 

At 11.54am there had been 9830 reported issues with Vodafone on the technology tracking website Downdetector.

Issues were reported in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Earlier on Friday social media users worldwide reported troubles accessing Instagram and Facebook.

The Instagram app was asking users to "please try again" when attempting to load the news feed.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong," the app said.

Facebook also showed a similar error message, with users unable to refresh their news feeds.

Originally published as 'Massive outages' for Vodafone users

