Massive police operation across 3 states targets guns, drugs

UPDATE, 12.40pm: POLICE have executed several search warrants in Northern NSW, Queensland and Victoria in relation to the importation, manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs and the supply of firearms.

In January 2020, detectives attached to the Richmond Police District Drug Unit and State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Ranson to investigate the importation, manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs and the supply of prohibited weapons in northern NSW and south-east Queensland.

Following extensive inquiries, officers from Richmond PD and the State Crime Command - with assistance from the Tactical Operations Unit - executed two search warrants at properties in Lismore and Ballina about 6am today.

Police in Queensland and Victoria also executed search warrants in relation to Strike Force Ranson.

In total, four men - one in NSW, two in Queensland and one in VIC - have been arrested.

UPDATE 10.15am: POLICE are raiding several properties believed to be connected to a large drug syndicate on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police had arrested a man in Ballina this morning who was assisting with inquiries.

"The investigation relates to the large commercial supply of MDMA and amphetamines in the area and illegal firearms," he said.

Police are also executing two search warrants in Queensland and another two warrants in Victoria in connection to the ongoing investigation.

POLICE raiding a property in Ankana Cres, Goonellabah believed to be connected to a large drug syndicate on the Northern Rivers. Aisling Brennan

Original story: NSW Police are searching several properties across three states this morning as part of ongoing investigations.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed the massive police operation was currently underway.

"Several search warrants are currently underway in Northern NSW, South East Queensland and Victoria in relation to an ongoing investigation by Richmond Police District and State Crime Command Criminal Group Squad," she said.

